John W. Albrecht, 76, died peacefully early Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home in rural Montevideo. Private services were held.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.