Karen A. (Starbeck) Kranz, 68, of Long Lake, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, May 26. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Starbeck, she is survived by her loving husband, Steve; son, Nate (and Keri) Kranz; granddaughter, Yvette Kranz; mother, Myrtle Starbeck; brothers, Jon and Doug Starbeck; and many loving relatives and friends. Karen’s family would like to express their gratitude to Methodist Hospice, and Karen’s nurses, Michelle and Kathy, for the care Karen received.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 31, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake St. Long Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Park Nicollet Foundation, 6500 Excelsior Blvd. St. Louis Park, MN 55426

