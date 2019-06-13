Mario Salazar, 27, of Montevideo, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident in Montevideo .

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo, with Father Zachary Peterson presiding. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.