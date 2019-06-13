Roger A. Norby, 84, of Benson, died Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, at Brookside Assisted Living in Montevideo.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 14, at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, Benson. Interment will be at Swenoda Cemetery, Swenoda Township.

Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home. (www.zniewskifuneralhome.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.