Barbara Ann Ness

Barbara Ness, 93, of St. James died on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society – The Village in Mountain Lake. Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in St. James with Rev. David Lick officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James.

A luncheon will be served at the American Legion Hall in St. James following burial.

Barbara Ann Greenly was born September 13, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Williams) Greenly in Mankato. She spent five years of grade school in Fairmont and graduated from Mankato High School in 1945. She attended MSU in Mankato. She married John Ness on August 28, 1948, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Mankato. They moved to St. James in 1952. She had done clerical work, worked in a bank, sold real estate and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. James. Barb's "loves of her life" were her family, husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her father. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, dancing, bowling and attending family events. She and John spent winters in the Palm Desert, Calif., area for 28 years. The summers have been enjoyed at their lake home on Lake Carlos at Alexandria. Barb loved life and hated to leave her great family.

She is survived by her children – Linda (Bob) Kline, Jay (Cathy) Ness, Pam (Dale) Runge; grandchildren – Lisa (Jon) Beckius, Jenni (Todd) Hanson, Ross Kline and Andrew Warren, Natalie (Jake) Oldenburg, Ashley (Greg) Burman, Courtney (DJ) Brey, Tyler Runge and Lizzy Seitz, Abby (Brandon) Watson, Matt Ness; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Pam Ness. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

