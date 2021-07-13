Dean Leslie Siem

Obituary Send Flowers

Dean Leslie Siem, 68, of Mapleton died June 9, 2021.

It is with great sadness the family of Dean Leslie Siem announces his passing in his home after a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dean was born on September 1, 1952 to Harley and Delores (Lange) Siem in St. James. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School until 8th grade and graduated from St. James High School in 1970. Dean attended Alexandria Vocational Technical College directly out of high school. He developed a strong work ethic growing up on the family farm.

He spent over 40 years selling car parts, paint, and windshields for the same company in Mankato. Dean married Susan on February 10, 2006. He retired on May 1, 2020.

In his early days, Dean enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid softball player and had a good time bowling. He was a lifelong Vikings and Twins fan. Later on, he developed a love for Harley-Davidson's and Corvettes. His favorite vacations were motorcycle trips to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and a group ride with his friends to LaCrosse, Wis. The last two years he particularly liked driving his Corvette to Kool Deadwood Nights to listen to outdoor classic rock and roll concerts. Dean and his wife have wonderful memories of several trips to Maui with Dean's sister and brother.

Dean is survived by his wife, Susan Hanus Siem; father, Harley Siem; brothers, Randy Siem and friend, Eileen and Larry (Lois) Siem; sister, Diane Isaacson; daughters, Annette (Mark) Ziegler and Amy (Todd) Mott; grandchildren, Kirstie, Erik, Griffin, and Autumn; brothers-in-law, Dean Hanus, Mark (Gail) Hanus, and Dave (Julie) Hanus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores (Lange) Siem and brother-in-law, James Isaacson.

Published by St. James Plaindealer on Jun. 26, 2021.