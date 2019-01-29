A familiar complaint from parents is that children “don’t listen.” What they usually mean is that a child doesn’t do what they tell him to do. Often, it refers to routines like, “get dressed, pick up your toys, finish your lunch,” and more of the same.



So, the real meaning of children not listening is that they don’t obey us. If they would just do as they are told life would be so much easier. As it is, everything turns into a struggle. Parents begin to feel that there must be some magic that can make it stop, or worry that something is wrong with a child who seems always to defy them.



This came to mind when a father shared some of his young daughter’s school work with me. A classroom teacher gave the children a motto with an assignment to write about how it might apply to them. The one that struck me had to do with the Golden Rule. The assignment was “write about the ways you follow the Golden Rule.” What follows is exactly what the child wrote, errors in spelling and grammar included:



“I follow the Golden Rule because I treat people with the same respect I want to be treated with and I stand up for other people that aer yunger on the bus. I help people that have a problem. I stand up for my self when I need to. I am kind to others. I treat people nicely. I help people crros in front of the bus. I help people with math. I help people spell words. I help people that need to be helped. I help people do there work when they need to. I help people do there homework.”



Is this child’s self-description an accurate picture of her actual behavior? Not really. What makes it interesting is not only that it shows she understands the concept of the Golden Rule. More important, it shows the kind of behavior to which she aspires. She has taken in certain ideas relating to the kind of person who would be valued - the kind of person she would like to be.



Parents often express amazement when hearing of their children’s exemplary behavior at someone else’s home, or when they find that a school report reflects no sign of troublesome behavior at home. This disparity is another example that children have taken in parental expectations of behavior and demonstrate children’s ability to meet such expectations in situations other than at home.



If children clearly know the “right” way to behave, why don’t they behave that way at home? One reason is that controlling impulses, giving up your own wishes in order to meet the requests of others, is still hard work for young children. Often, when children start school, they are exhausted when they come home. Functioning in a group and exercising control over their behavior takes great effort. Children may rebel at exerting such effort all day at home.



Also, an important part of development is that children begin to assert themselves. At times they develop a sense of their own identity by acting in opposition to their parents. They may behave defiantly when parents seem to disregard their own emerging ideas and wishes which differ from what parents want.



The child referred to earlier wrote, “My dad has a positive attitude because he is always there for me and is persistent.” Perhaps she has offered an important message for parents: With persistence in your expectations and a positive attitude, your children at some point will show you they do listen.

Elaine Heffner, LCSW, Ed.D., has written for Parents Magazine, Fox.com, Redbook, Disney online and PBS Parents, as well as other publications. She has appeared on PBS, ABC, Fox TV and other networks. Dr. Heffner is the author of “Goodenoughmothering: The Best of the Blog,” as well as “Mothering: The Emotional Experience of Motherhood after Freud and Feminism.” She is a psychotherapist and parent educator in private practice, as well as a senior lecturer of education in psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Heffner was a co-founder and served as director of the Nursery School Treatment Center at Payne Whitney Clinic, New York Hospital. And she blogs at goodenoughmothering.com.