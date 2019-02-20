The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers. Letters regarding current local and national news items are encouraged. All letters are subject to editing for length and style. Letters containing potentially libelous or obscene statements will not be published. Letters must contain name, address and phone number for verification and in case of questions. E-mail letters to: mmilbrandt@montenews.com Letters may also be mailed to: Editor, Montevideo Publishing, P.O. Box 99, Montevideo, MN 56265

What is a democracy?

Democratic-what does it mean. Some claim it’s universal, others belonging to or upholding a democracy. Treating people of all classes in the same way; not snobbish.

We have a difficult time reconciling this to how either of our current parties act. Perhaps it’s high time the majority the independent persons of America really try to aim their voting priveleges and rights. This does not mean a 3rd party necessarily. It does mean people who are really tired of the gridlock, the refusal to cooperate and or do anything but bicker, back-bite and disgrace the act of trying to get something done is being practiced “largely” these days. Ineffective at best.

I had a wonderful talk with a favored entertainer 1 and 1/2 years ago at the Chippewa Co. fair. He came into our booth and said “how do you get it so right locally when at the state and national level we can’t get anything done and don’t seem to be able to attract good candidates either.” He was speaking of Tim Miller and Andrew Lang senator to our area 12 of Minnesota. They’re good.

We need to seriously think of what our issues are. Study them and the possible solutions. Then come to opinions, seriously debate our views and them compromise to reach a solution we can agree upon - hopefully to become legislation that we can support and get something done.

Why should this be so difficult? Only because we don’t respect, listen to, debate or actually support each other. Could our state and national leaders take some lessons too?







—Dave Swenson

Montevideo

Fake science!

The Jan. 31 ‘Fake science’ author responded to my Jan. 17 letter in which I listed several reasons why man-made global warming via CO2 emissions is ‘fake science’. Nowhere in his letter does he give support on how man’s microscopic contribution of CO2 into the atmosphere causes the current rise in earth’s temperature.

Picture all the gases in the atmosphere as a hundred story building; the carbon dioxide gas made by man amounts to the thickness of the linoleum on the first floor. Consider that about 95 percent of the greenhouse gas effect comes from water vapor. Only about 0.117 percent of the greenhouse effect is due to man-made atmospheric carbon dioxide, (CO2) (these figures take into account the heat retention capabilities of the gases; water vapor holds a lot more heat than CO2). There simply is not enough infra red heat absorption capacity in our CO2 to change anything; especially when stacked against the dynamics of huge CO2 reservoirs in the oceans and terrestrial areas.

We had global warming about a thousand years ago (Medieval Warm Period) people were farming on Greenland— it’s a cyclic thing, no need for baseless ‘man-made global warming’ alarmism.

The sun, the clouds and volcanic activity are the main players in global warming/cooling; not man.

—Phil Dreitz

Delhi

Polar vortex

Dear Editor:

Now that Polar Vortex Jayden has moved on and we are headed for a brief warm up, we need our customers’ help. Postal carriers have suffered serious injuries related to slips, trips and falls due to icy and snow covered walkways and porch steps. Preventing a slip or bad fall can be as easy as putting down salt or sand on slippery surfaces or clearing the way to mailboxes.

Please take this opportunity to remove all snow and ice from walkways, sidewalks, steps, porches and around curbline boxes. Clearing snow at least six feet on both sides of curbline mailboxes allows carriers to approach and leave without backing up their vehicles.

When customers maintain a clear path to the mailbox, it helps us provide timely, consistent delivery service. More importantly, it helps keep all visitors – including our letter carriers – safe from injury in these challenging conditions.

Thank you for your assistance and for being a United States Postal Service customer.

—United States Postal Service

Northland District