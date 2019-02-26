RJ “Bob” Anderson of Crookston sent three photos to the Times this week, questioning snow removal policies in the community, or at least a lack of enforcement of them.

Anderson writes, “Here’s a house at 705 South Ash where the sidewalks have not been cleaned this winter season. If the county won’t shovel their property why should city residents do theirs?”

The City of Crookston has been informed three times, Anderson said, adding that Ward Four City Council Member Don Cavalier is addressing the matter.

Anderson writes that the U.S. Postal Service carriers should perhaps get hazard pay for having to walk in the street when snow hasn’t been cleared from sidewalks.

“A big concern is that young children have to do the same thing as the mail carriers do, walk in the street,” Anderson adds.