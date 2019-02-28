Two CHEERS for Golden Eagle men’s basketball

Cheers to UMN Crookston for getting a fan bus to cheer on men’s basketball in Sioux Falls Sunday

You may have read in the other “Cheers” that the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles men’s basketball team has advanced to the quarterfinals round for the first time in school history after beating the Augustana Vikings Thursday.

You may have also read that UMC entered the tournament as the No. 7 NSIC North seed, scooted past the No. 2 NSIC South seed, and will take on the No. 6 NSIC South seed Winona State on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Golden Eagle fans from all over will be excited to hear that UMC has quickly put together a fan bus for those wishing to travel to Sioux Falls to cheer on their favorite Crookston campus players. The coach bus will leave Sunday (March 3) morning from Lot A of Sargeant Student Center, where parking is free for bus riders, and head to Sioux Falls for the post-season tournament game against Winona.

The cost for a seat on the bus is $15 roundtrip and sign-ups are first come, first serve. Contact Michelle Christopherson at 281-8369 or mchristo@umn.edu or visit signupgenius.com/go//10C0A48A8AE28A02-mens.

Cheers to the Golden Eagle men’s basketball team for the advance and cheers to UMC for getting a fan bus for the community to travel to Sioux Falls. Wings Up!

– Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson



Cheers to a Golden Eagles men’s basketball first

In a season of firsts, the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles men’s basketball team made another stride. In the first round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament, the Golden Eagles stomped the Augustana Vikings 87-72 to advance to the quarterfinals round for the first time in school history.

UMC entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the NSIC North, and Augustana came in as the No. 2 seed in the South. When these teams last played, the Vikings handled the Golden Eagles 91-76 in Sioux Falls on December 15, 2018.

Not only did UMC move on, but they tallied only their second road victory against an NSIC opponent in the last five years.

To beat Augustana, the Golden Eagles tied the school record for three-pointers in a single game with 18. The win guarantees a record over .500 for the first time in program history as they currently hold a mark of 17-15.

In the previous five seasons, the Golden Eagles posted a combined record of 32-107. When current head coach, Dan Weisse, took over and when Gable Smith (R-Sr. F) joined the program in the 2014-2015 season, the team went 7-20.

Darin Viken (Sr. G), Aaron Hollcraft (Sr. G) and Chase Knickerbocker (Sr. G/F), four-year members of the team, saw a 14-win improvement from their freshman year when the team went 3-24 in 2015-2016.

Up next, UMC will play Winona State, No. 6 in the South, on Sunday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m. In their only meeting this season, the Golden Eagles won 80-66.

– Sports Editor Nolan Beilstein