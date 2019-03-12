On behalf of the Crookston, Climax, Fertile, Fosston, and McIntosh public libraries, I would like to thank Senator Mark Johnson for his role as the Chief Author of a bill (SF 1704) to support regional public libraries systems across Minnesota.

I am proud to live in a district where my Senator understands the impact public libraries have on their communities and the ever increasing community demand for information and services.

Bill SF 1704 addresses the need for an increase in funding to regional public library systems and the need for a formula adjustment.

Unfortunately, regional library systems have only seen one increase in state funding in over 20 years.

This bill proposes a $4 million increase to the twelve regional library systems, including Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which provides public library service in 22 communities, including Crookston, Climax, Fertile, McIntosh and Fosston.

Since 2009, Lake Agassiz Regional Library has lost over $250,000 in state funding due to the volatility of the formula used to allocate the funds to the twelve regional library systems.

The proposed formula change would provide year-to-year funding stability.

Last week, my colleague and I had the honor or meeting with Senator Johnson to thank him for his service to Minnesota and his support for public libraries.

I encourage my fellow community members and library supporters to give him a call or send him an email to thank him for authoring and supporting SF 1704.

Thank you again, Senator Johnson for being a champion for early literacy, library services, our citizens, and our communities.

Christine Boike

Library Director

Crookston Public Library