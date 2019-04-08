Let southern Minnesota have the April blizzard

There's a major weather system bearing down on the Upper Midwest later this week, and some forecast models are predicting a jaw-dropping amount of snow, especially for April. National Weather Service forecasters are saying those models are a bit on the extreme side, but it's worth noting that even though lots of people are saying this storm would be the last straw for them, April snow is certainly not unusual in the great white north. Still, they can have it down south. A cool-down is fine, but we're starting to see some dirty green grass, and we like it.

Check your multiple community calendars for ‘things to do’

You hear it every now and then, mostly from people bored on social media, that there’s “nothing to do” in Crookston. Boy, do we have news for you. There are community calendars everywhere in print, online, on social media, over the radio, emailed out and available in multiple formats at the library if you don’t have access at home. Inside those calendars you’ll find events, meetings, get-togethers, celebrations, clinics, breakfasts/lunches/dinners, plays, and much more. Can’t find anything in those calendars? There’s always shopping locally, going to a movie, reading at the library, visiting a park or two, taking a bike ride on the many trails, enjoying a meal out at one of our fine restaurants, or volunteering. Get out and enjoy Crookston. It’s a pretty nice place to visit and live if you give it a chance.

It’s Masters Week, so be patient and understanding with golf fans

For golf fans, this week is like Christmas, New Years, the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Easter and any other holiday people dig. It's Masters week, played at Augusta National, perhaps the most famous golf course in the country, where pine needles are called pine straw and the crowd watching the action is called patrons. So if you maybe aren't into golf but you have friends and family that are, try a litle patience and understanding this week if they seem a bit distracted and walk around in a happy daze. It's Masters week, the most wonderful time of the year.

Don’t drive through flooded areas

It’s easy to look at the photo accompanying this particular “5 Thing” and get all judgmental. You’d never try to drive over a flooded road and end up floating into a pretty horrifying situation, would you? Of course you wouldn’t. Actually, we’re all trying to get somewhere pretty much all the time, and many of those places we’re required to be at. So we tell ourselves we’ll be able to drive through the water and get to the other side. As the motorist leaving The Meadows apartments in Crookston’s northeast corner realized, obviously, water often wins the battle over physics and can make very big, heavy things float rather easily. He got out of his vehicle unharmed, but no doubt it was an awful way to start a Monday, or any day, for that matter. If there’s a silver lining, in addition to the driver not being hurt, it’s that his experience can serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of us: Don’t try to drive through flooded areas, because the moment you realize you’ve made a mistake, chances are it’s too late to do anything about it.

Plan for your gardens now

Your local greenhouses, flower shops, garden centers, and landscapers are opening for the season, and are eager to help you plan out your gardens and outdoor planting. Get your spring garden prep checklists out and make sure you clear weeds/mulch/debris, prune, prepare the soil, set up new planters and garden beds, divide your perennials, and start your seeds indoors. Soon thereafter you can start planting those cool weather vegetables that can withstand the last days of frost. Need more info on starting a garden or maintaining yours? Author Eric Bergeson will be sharing from his latest book, “Successful Gardening on the Northern Prairie” at the Crookston Library at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. He will share helpful tips and info for gardeners on the plains of Minnesota and North Dakota. The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund allows for this event to be free and open to everyone. Think green!