Cheers to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

June 4 was the 100th Anniversary of the United States Congress approving the 19th Amendment. On June 4, 1919, the “Susan B. Anthony Amendment,” the amendment granting women the right to vote, was approved and sent to the states for ratification.

Since that date, the U.S. has taken tremendous steps in securing voting and other rights for women, and the culture of the country has become increasingly accepting of a more equal society for men and women.

100 years ago, women couldn’t inherit property, serve on a jury or enlist in the army except during times of war. 50 years ago, women could not wear pants in the Senate or own their own credit card, and could be fired simply for being pregnant.

It is time to celebrate how far we have come as a country in the past 100 years, and examine what needs to be done to continue to strive towards equality, for all people. With the restriction of reproductive rights and disparities in positions of power- only 25% of Congress and the Senate is female, and we have yet to see the first female president of the United States- there is still a lot be done. However, cheers to the hard work of the suffragists 100 years ago, and cheers to a century of growth of women’s rights.

Maddie Everett

Summer Intern



Jeers to those who don’t treat the local media as actual people

Let’s be blunt. Your local media, both the Crookston Times and KROX Radio, work their tails off for their community. They cover hundreds, maybe even thousands of important meetings and events every year including sports games/tournaments, dedications, gatherings, performances, school functions, groundbreaking ceremonies, demolition/construction of old and new businesses, and more. They write/record stories of people doing good (and bad) in the community and make everyone they cover feel like a celebrity.

Parents, grandparents, family members, and friends are always requesting copies of videos and photos taken, and even purchase extra copies of the newspaper just to clip out and save a special photo where their loved one was featured.

Sure, people are used to seeing their local media out and about by now. They almost expect media presence at most meetings and events, and might even request a reporter/photographer to attend.

When your local media figures out their own calendar of events for the week or month and spend their early mornings, evenings and weekends at said events, would it be too much to ask for a quick “good to see you” or “thanks for coming?” Have some people forgot we are humans, too? Sure, we’re there because we want to report back to the public what’s happening in and around town, but sometimes it feels as though that “expected presence” isn’t always appreciated. Yes, it’s our “job” but some times we aren’t “required” to be there.

All we’re saying is don’t forget that your local news reporters and photographers are people, too.

Jess Bengtson

Assistant Editor