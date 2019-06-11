Last Wednesday, groups supporting extreme practices like late-term abortion filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Minnesota’s pro-life laws. Many of the laws they are targeting have been in law for years, and passed with bipartisan sup- port.

Among the laws being targeted are ones that ensure women seeking abortion are fully informed and protected. They are even targeting laws that ensures parents are notified before a minor undergoes an abortion, and the physician-only requirement, which requires that anyone who performs an abortion must be a doctor. It also targets data reporting, which means that if overturned, Minnesotans will not have access to basic data about abortion in our state. These laws aren’t unconstitutionally limiting access to abortion, they are ensuring that women are fully informed, parents are able to care for their children, and physicians are there to help should this invasive medical procedure go wrong.

To seek to overturn laws which ensure women are given the opportunity for informed consent, parents are aware that their daughters are undergoing serious medical procedures, and the respectful treatment of the remains of aborted chil- dren is unconscionable. We each have a 100% rating from Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life during our time in office, and we pledge to continue defending life at the Capitol.