I want to thank Ed and Patty Amiot and Shane and Nicole Heldstab for making the entrance to Crookston on Sixth Street a stunning welcome to all who pass by.

Every time I pass that corner with the flag and the wonderful landscape, it makes me smile and appreciative of the hard work that goes into maintaining the flowers and other objects that enhance the garden.

Thank you for your efforts in providing a beautiful addition to the north end of town!

Ruth Wilder

Crookston