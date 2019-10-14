Pack the Alerus for final two Golden Eagle home games

With unpredictable October weather and questionable football field conditions, it was probably a good move for the last three home football games for the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles to be held to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. October 26 they’ll take on Minnesota State University Mankato and November 9 they’ll take on Northern State University. Wouldn’t it be great to raise up that school spirit and get a bus load of fans in the bleachers? Have the Teambackers host an informal tailgate to boost excitement? Get the announcers to play song clips other than Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phil Collins during the game? (Seriously though.) Moving indoors to a large facility can be a lot of fun, so let’s give the opposing team’s fans a run for their money and pack the Alerus Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. Go Golden Eagles!

Commence with Wild rebuild

When the Minnesota Wild brass several years ago signed free agents Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to duplicate 13-year, $98 million contracts, it electrified a moribund fan base, who had visions of annual Stanley Cup contention dancing in their heads. While the fan support is still there (mostly), Parise and Suter were only able to make the Wild a low-seed, annual playoff team that gets eliminated right away. The two players are still on the team, and they'll still be getting paid on those contracts after they retire, but it's obvious to anyone with eyes that this disjointed roster is on a steep downslide and a full rebuild is in order. Owner Craig Leipold needs to just admit this to himself (he probably has), and the fans, and let new general manager Bill Guerin get to work on breaking the roster down and building it back up.

NBA support democracy, not apologize for supporting it

The NBA has been building a relationship with China for many years, but that relationship is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted support of the pro democracy protests in Hong Kong, which caused China and many Chinese companies to threaten to cut ties with the NBA. Because of the backlash from China, Executives from around the NBA have apologized to China and even Morey himself has apologized. The NBA should not be apologizing for a tweet supporting democracy, rather, they should be supporting it. One of the major reasons the NBA wants to keep their relationship with China is because of the money they get from it. The NBA is supporting a communist Chinese government that violently cracks down on any form of protest. There is nothing wrong with the NBA having a relationship with China, but they need to make it clear that they stand against the Chinese government.

– Cooper Brown, student writer

Dream the impossible? A Klobuchar nomination

Minnesota's own Amy Klobuchar was interviewed by Bill Maher on his HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" this past Friday. U.S. Sen. Klobuchar is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020 and she faces an uphill climb. But what a great interview. What a moment for her. She's still in this thing, and during that 10-minute interview, it's apparent why she's not going away, at least not yet. She's got a great backstory, she's super-smart, she's funny, she's pointed and even biting in her criticism when she needs to be, and she's politically savvy. She's not too moderate and she's not too liberal, and the longer one listens to Klobuchar, the more one can't help but envision her taking on President Trump and beating him.

If you have a passport, cool the Real ID frenzy

The 2020 deadline for all 50 states to have Real ID in place is fast approaching, and the State of Minnesota has dragged its feet on this more than any other state, considering Congress passed the law almost a decade ago. So, naturally, we're seeing "Real ID" in a lot of headlines and news stories. Yes, it's true that, by 2020, if you want to fly internationally or even domestically, you'll need more than just your driver's license, you'll need Real ID, too. But not if you have a valid, up-to-date passport. It merits a second mention: You don't need Real ID if you have a valid, up-to-date passport. Too many news stories have made it seem like everyone absolutely must have Real ID to fly anywhere by next year, and at the end of the stories it indicates almost in passing that a valid, up-to-date passport will also suffice. But that's a big "also." Have a legit passport? You're good to go. Don't have a passport? Then, if you want to fly anywhere starting in 2020, you'll need Real ID. Or get a passport.