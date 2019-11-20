Here's this week's rundown of the over-triggered masses.

We don't want a world occupied by a sea of "normal" Spongebob Squarepants, do we?



It feels like that's where we're heading.



When it comes to delivering a meaningful lesson, as so many episodes attempted to do, at least early on, the "Normal Spongebob" episode from the sixth season of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon that follows life in the town of "Bikini Bottom" for the title character, a quirky sea sponge, and his friends really brings home the goods.



In this particular episode, Spongebob is being Spongebob, which means he's being weird, but in his typical positive and enthusiastic way. But his neighbor and coworker, the reliably ornery Squidward Tentacles, just wants a good night's sleep and yells at Spongebob, whose antics have awoken him in the middle of the night. Ranting and raving, Squidward yells at Spongebob, tells him he's not normal, and that he needs to become normal.



As he does is just about every episode, Spongebob reacts to the situation too literally. He overreacts. He watches an infomercial on how to become normal. He reads a book about how to be normal.



Then, his transition to normalcy commences. Slowly over a few weeks, his squared edges become rounded. The holes all over his body - he's a sea sponge, after all - fill in and disappear. His eyes and nose lose their character. His buck teeth, replaced by perfectly straight pearly whites. His often shrieky, overwrought voice becomes entirely monotone. He greets everyone, flatly, with "Hi. How are ya?" He moves from his pineapple house to a place in the suburbs. He leaves his job as a fry cook at The Krusty Krab for a random job in a random cubicle.



After thinking early on that the new, normal Spongebob was an absolute delight, Squidward eventually can't stand the exceedly normal Spongebob, and realizes the far more unique Spongebob is preferred, even if he's a major headache sometimes. At the end of the episode, Spongebob is back to being Spongebob, and the lesson is that we're all individuals in our own individual ways, and massive uniformity is something to be avoided.



And, yet, in this "cancel culture" in which we currently reside that is ruled by identity politics, where we're all one Twitter hashtag from being boycotted, it seems like only "normal" will do. Only "normal" is safe.



It's gotten to the point that a guy could write basically the same column every week, with the latest rundown of overreactions to non-newsworthy societal tidbits, courtesy of those whose entire reason for existing is to be triggered.



• A couple weeks ago, on a Halloween night NFL game that marked the best game of his young career, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was interviewed on the field after a 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals by longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Andrews wrapped up the interview by asking Garoppolo how it felt to be on an undefeated 8-0 team. "Feels great, baby!" the beaming Garoppolo responded. Andrews laughed. Garoppolo laughed. She wished him a happy Halloween and they separated. But as he turned to walk away, Garoppolo, seemingly realizing that he had just said something that would go viral and be vilified by Triggered Nation in our smoothed-edged society, turned back to Andrews, smiled wide and pointed at her, as if to ask/confirm, "Are we good?" It was clear from Andrews' reaction that, yes, they were good.



No matter. Garoppolo ended up in the ensuing days defending his "baby" reference more than talking football. Even Andrews had to come to his defense, saying she had no problem whatsoever with what he said, and that she didn't even think he was specifically referring to her as "baby."



• Then there’s “OK, Boomer.” It’s the trendy, go-to dismissive phrase uttered by Millennials, Generation Z and Y members, and, really, anyone younger than a Baby Boomer, when they’re trying to make a point about things like the dire, long-term future of the planet or countless trillions of dollars of debt that Baby Boomers seem all-too-content to leave to the younger generations coming up. When some gruff, dry-as-dry-burnt-toast Boomer tries to cut in with a predictable harrumph or harrumph-like response, the youngster offers a rapid-fire, “OK, Boomer” retort, then continues on.



Some put-off Boomers are calling it ageist, and social media of late has branched off into two primary camps: You either think “OK, Boomer” is perhaps the best thing ever (I’ve firmly pitched a tent there), or it’s just about the meanest thing a young, entitled punk could ever to do an old person.



Check back next week for the latest molehills made into mountains.



