I read Carol Boucher's article (A place for our loved ones, Nov. 25 Times) in the Nov. 25th CT.

She urged people looking for an Assisted Living Center to choose what fits best for their loved ones. They should rank them from 1 to 9 from a check list which included: Meals and food, Dignity and respect, Staff and staff competence, Safety and security, Autonomy/Choice, Relationships, Emotional and Spiritual Well-Being, Activities/Inclusion,and Physical Environment.

I have lived at The Summit Assisted Living here in Crookston for 11 years and I give them a 9 on all counts. Look no further.