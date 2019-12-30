On behalf of the Crookston Area Chamber Board and staff I would like to thank you for joining in the “Channel Your Flannel” fun this holiday season.

This event officially kicked off on Saturday, November 30th with Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday which is in its 10th year of promotion through American Express has a goal of reminding consumers that they play a key role in helping the small businesses thrive and encourage them to get out and support local. Crookston, you did just that.

Small businesses make up more than 99% of all businesses in the U.S., and employ 47.5% of the country’s workers. For every dollar spent supporting a small business .68 remains in the community. This quickly adds up to a significant economic impact. 96% of consumers who reported shopping on Small Business Saturday said they felt more inclined to shop small throughout the year.

Flannel was everywhere this holiday shopping season in Crookston. The decorated business fronts added a warm splash of seasonal color. Numerous businesses took it a step further with owners and employees wearing flannel several times throughout the past month. You couldn’t scroll through Facebook without noticing that one of your friends or an area business had changed their profile picture to that of the “Channel Your Flannel” image. A large number of shoppers joined in the fun of the theme on Small Business Saturday and sported their flannel attire.

The Chamber Buck program continues to be a great option for gift giving while directly impacting the economy by keeping your dollars local. With the purchase of $12,450.00 in Chamber Bucks this season alone, supporting local will continue well beyond the holidays.

We’ve decided the fun must continue into 2020. Keep a watch on the last week of January as we roll out more community engagement activities to support local first! I am very proud of our Crookston community. Warmest wishes for the New Year!

Terri Heggie

Executive Director

Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau