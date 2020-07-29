Volunteers weed-whacked and trimmed.

On behalf of the Oakdale Cemetery Association, we would like to thank the following businesses for their support of the recent trimming of the cemetery:

NAPA/Crookston Welding; Service Pro; True Value for donating supplies; Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home for refreshments and Jess Bengston for the wonderful donuts.

We would also like to thank the many other people who showed up to help but were not in the picture.

Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. we could not have done this without all of you.