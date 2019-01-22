The newly minted #20 ranked team in Class 2A couldn't defend their home court on Monday, as St. James lost to Saint Peter, 73-60.

St. Peter opened the scoring on their first possession, with Brock Hanson converting a layup after a Derrick Halvorson save attempt landed right in his hands. Wyatt Olson would convert on an and-one on the following possession, pushing to lead up to 6-0 in the first minute.

It was a lead St. Peter would never relinquish, as St. James could never quite string together enough baskets or stops.

Josh Johnson would quickly connect on a catch-and-shoot three to counter two straight baskets by Parker Jones.

Olson would hit a three, and the lead was pushed to eight by a driving baseline layup by Kaden Oeltjenbruns. extended the lead to eight.

St. James would try to keep it close for the rest of the first half. St. Peter, however, did manage to take an 11-point lead on a floater by Oeltjenbruns. Layups by Lee Hillesheim and Jones would hit layups to cut the lead to seven. And, after St. Peter stalled for the last two minutes, that's where the lead stood at halftime.

The second half got off to a furious pace, with a flurry of buckets from both sides in the first three minutes.

Seth Lokensgard canned two threes, as did Olson. Halvorson connected on a trio of three-pointers, including back-to-back shots from the corner, to cut the St. Peter lead to two.

However, three straight offensive rebounds and putbacks by St. Peter quickly pushed the lead up to nine.

“They killed us on the offensive glass,” said head coach Spencer Monson. “That was one of our concerns coming in.”

St. Peter would slowly inch away from the Saints, upping the lead to 15 on a layup from Oeltjenbruns.

From then on, St. Peter was in cruise control, keeping St. James at bay.

Derrick Halvorson paced St. James with 18 points, and Peyton Hanson chipped in 15.

“It was good to see that,” said Monson. “Derrick is a good scorer and we needed that spark.”

Hanson and Mohwinkel provided a large boost, with Kobe Mohwinkel finishing with just two points.

“They didn't give him any room all night. They put their quickest guy on him and he had no room.”

Parker Jones scored 13 points before fouling out with 1:58 left to go in regulation.

Wyatt Olson scored 16 points in the victory. Johnson finished with a quiet 15, and Oeltjenbruns collected 14. Ethan Grant scored all 10 of his points in the final minutes of the game to help seal the win.

The loss is just St. James' second of the season, and their first at home. St. Peter improves to 11-3 on the year. St. James' next game will be Thursday at Mountain Lake.