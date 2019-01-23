With hockey not being offered at St. James, it isn’t likely that a student at the school would take interest in the fast-paced sport.

The nearest school that offers hockey is Windom, 30 minutes away. But there is one student who does make that trip. Sophomore Caleb Rivera has always been a fan, even if he didn’t start playing organized hockey until the age of 11.

“We always talked about it,” said Rivera. “We watched hockey on TV and decided to give it a shot.”

Rivera’s father, Ray, was a driving force behind his love of hockey.

Throughout Caleb’s ventures in mites and bantams, there was always a drive to be made. His first time on the ice, Rivera admits it was pretty tough.

“It was just nervousness,” said Rivera. “I was jittery, anxious. Everything. I had the fundamentals of skating, but the gameplay was a whole different story.”

Now, with Rivera in high school, the song remains the same. More driving.

“They do it because they know they’re benefitting me. They’re helping me out and they’re supporting me all the way through,” Rivera said about his parents’ commitment to driving him to practices and games.

While his parents were always committed to the cause, there was a concern that Rivera would not be able to play unless he transferred to Windom full-time. Transfer students, much like in college, are forced to sit out a year before playing. Fortunately for Rivera, Windom started the co-op with St. James, allowing Rivera to see the ice this year.

The school worked out a deal with Rivera, allowing him to leave early for practices and games. The plan was then forwarded to schools in each district Windom plays to allow Rivera to play.

Windom also has players from Heron Lake, Jackson and Mountain Lake who make similar treks.

Rivera’s first varsity game was earlier this year against Worthington.

“There were some nerves, but once I made one play everything seemed to settle down,” said Rivera. “The game moves much faster than it did in bantams.”

Just a few games later, Rivera netted his first varsity goal against Fairmont.

“I got hit right as the pass was made to me but I put the puck on my backhand and just slid it in,” said Rivera. “I didn’t even know the puck went in. I got up and everyone was surrounding me. It was a great feeling.”

Rivera kept the emotions under control with his celebration.

The very next game, Rivera scored another goal in a win against Dodge County, this time, seeing the puck cross the goal line with his own eyes.

Even in just one season, Rivera has seen his game start to grow.

“I hit more,” said Rivera. “I’m in the right spot a lot and where to put the puck. I just know where I need to be.”

Windom hasn’t been to the playoffs since the tournament was moved to Gustavus in the early 2000s.

“It would be huge. I think it would get other people here at St. James more interested in the sport.”