Emotions ran high on Friday night, as St. James seniors wrestled for the last time in front of their home crowd.

Each of the seniors were brought out to the mat prior to the meet as captains.

“I wanted them to come out and be the captains for us,” said head coach Jacob Johnson. “They’ve been the ones who have been with us and are leaders at practice this year. I wanted them out there for the flip for the last time at their school.”

Following the senior night festivities, Levi Miest and Geovanni Flores were both pinned in the first round of their matches. Josh Olivares lost via major decision. Wyatt Westcott was also pinned in his matchup to make the score 22-0 in favor of the Bucs.

Senior Sam Kulseth finally got St. James on the board with a pin on Jacob Beeler.

“I kind of looked up at the crowd and thought ‘this is the last time I’m going to see this home crowd’ so I went out and gave it everything I had,” said Kulseth.

Following Kulseth’s win, Austin Knickrehm, Alex Hanson, and Landon Hoppe were all defeated to extend the Blue Earth advantage to 39-6.

“I just knew this was my last rodeo and I have to go out there and give it all I have,” said Hoppe.

After a Tallin Johnson pin, Oscar Trejo took to the mat for the last time in the Event Center.

“I was just overthinking. I knew it was going to be a good match and I kept my head up, gave it my all, and that’s all that matters,” said Trejo.

Trejo and Alfredo Carreon were pinned, leading to Jacob Brey’s last home wrestle.

“This sport has been a part of my life since I was in kindergarten and this was my last time wrestling in front of everybody that’s been supporting me my whole life,” said Jacob Brey.

Brey won his match via major decision. St. James would forfeit at 220, and Koltin Johnson was pinned to put a bow on the last home meet of the year.

“These senior guys are willing to put it on the line for us,” said Johnson. “When I first started here as an assistant coach, those guys were in seventh grade. I’ve seen them come through and have seen the hard work. I’ve seen them progress and start at the bottom to see where they are now.”

St. James travels to Pipestone Area High School on Tuesday.