The Montevideo Gold Dusters have faced tough competition all season.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters have faced tough competition all season. They’ve held their own against some very good teams this year, including Lac qui Parle Valley/ Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East. It’s what happens when your section is known as one of the most competitive sections in the state.

Saturday’s Section 3A Championship which was held in Monte proved to be no less competitive. All of the Gold Dusters hard work throughout the season paid off as both their High Kick and Jazz teams qualified for the MSHSL State Dance Competition this weekend at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Montevideo Head Coach Amanda Macziewski is proud of her team. “The girls have worked so hard this year, and they have demonstrated what it truly means to be a team. All of us coaches are very proud of their hard work and dedication,” she said.

Saturday’s section competition was very special for Monte’s Jazz team. “This year there were four teams from Jazz that advanced to the state competition from our section. Montevideo has never qualified for the state competition in Jazz, that I am aware of, so this is a first for them!” said Macziewski.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!