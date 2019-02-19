The captains are Reed Hjelle, Louis Gerzin, Bryce Jorgenson and Clarke Peterson.

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team officially announced their 2019 captains. Minnesota Crookston will be led by seniors Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.) and Louis Gerzin (Sr., RHP, Ely, Minn.), along with juniors Bryce Jorgenson (Jr., UT, Thunder Bay, Ontario) and Clarke Peterson (R-Jr., C, East Grand Forks, Minn.).

The Golden Eagles are entering their second series of the season as they head to Joplin, Mo., to face Dakota Wesleyan University Fri., Feb. 22 at 12 and 3 p.m., and Sat., Feb. 23 at 12 p.m.