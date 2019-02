The eighth grade girls participated and took first place in the Thief River Falls Universal Screenprint Tournament. Crookston beat Thief River Falls 27-10 and Lake of the Woods 36-25 in pool play. The wins advanced them to the championship to play against Grygla/Goodridge, who beat Stephen/Argyle and Warren in pool play to advance to the championship. Crookston prevailed and won 31-14.