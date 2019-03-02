The Pirates finish the regular season with a record of 8-18, 5-12 Section 8AA.

Four different Pirates reached double digit points, but Crookston's top four could not match Ada-Borup's top quad as the Cougars defeated the Pirates 74-64.

The loss serves as Crookston's sixth in a row and 10th in their last 12 games. With the win, Ada-Borup of Section 8A improves to 24-1, 7-0 Section 8A. The Pirates fall to 8-18, 5-12 Section 8AA.

Points

Ada-Borup

Mason Miller (Jr. C) - 19

Jared Brainard (Sr. G) - 18

Preston Gwin (Jr. G) - 16

Verdis Barber (Jr. G) - 10

Kevin Benson (Sr. G) - 3

Shawn Loosbrock (Sr. G) - 3

Tommy Stewart (Sr. G) - 3

Colby Stevenson (Sr. G) - 3

Crookston

Caden Osborn (Jr. C) - 18

Nick Garmen (Sr. F) - 13

Walker Winjum (Jr. G) - 13

Jaden Lubarski (Sr. F) - 10

Jack Garmen (Fr. F) - 3

Easton Tangquist (So. G) - 3

Carter Bruggeman (So. F) - 2

Brady Butt (Jr. F) - 2

The Pirates began the game with a 9-7 lead, but the Cougars quickly countered and never looked back. Ada-Borup dropped 37 points in the first half to lead Crookston by eight at the intermission.

Crookston played a more even contest in the latter half but could not overcome the halftime deficit and lost 74-64. The loss by 10 is the 16th time the Pirates have dropped a contest by that margin or greater this season.

Up next for the Pirates is the Section 8AA Tournament. All signs point to an away game against East Grand Forks against the Green Wave. EGF defeated Crookston 101-84 and 103-69 in the regular season.

The first round of the section tourney will take place on Thursday, March 7.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.