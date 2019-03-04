The Thunder Hawks girls basketball team played a pair of games this past week.

Last Thursday, Montevideo hosted the Paynesville Bulldogs in the opening round of the Section 3AA-North tournament. The Hawks handed the Bulldogs a 71-54 defeat.

Both teams shot the lights out in the first half, combining for a total of 90 first half points. Monte­video held a nine point lead at the half, 49-41.

Both offenses cooled off in the second half as the defenses tightened up and the pace of the game slowed. The Thunder Hawks added to their lead by being patient on offense and forcing Paynesville turnovers.

The Thunder Hawks Jasmyn Kronback led all scorers with 20 points. Avery Koenen added 19 points, while Tenley Epema scored 12 points.

