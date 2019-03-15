Cleary has earned placement on the All-NSIC First Team the last two seasons.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball guard Harrison Cleary (Oak Creek, Wis.) was named D2CCA NCAA Men’s Basketball All-Central Region Second Team, as picked by the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) from the region. Cleary was a D2CCA All-Central Region First Team selection as a sophomore during the 2017-18 season.

Cleary has earned placement on the All-NSIC First Team the last two seasons. He was a D2CCA All-America Honorable Mention pick last season for the Golden Eagles. Cleary is third all-time in NSIC history for scoring with 1,522 points. He needs two points to surpass Ryan Bruggeman of Southwest Minnesota State University, and 411 points to move past Gage Davis of St. Cloud State University for first all-time in NSIC history. Cleary is first in all of NCAA Division II for free throw shooting percentage at 93.7 percent. He is fourth in NCAA Division II for three-point shooting percentage at 46.9 percent.

Cleary has scored 2,076 points in his career for the Golden Eagles. He became the program’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Hall of Famer Joe Hasz earlier this season. Cleary is 17th in the nation for scoring. He had career-high 47 points earlier this season against Minnesota State University Moorhead. Cleary had 20 games with 20 or more points. He helped Minnesota Crookston to their first-ever NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament victory as they took down 2016 NCAA Division II National Champion Augustana University for their first-ever NSIC/Sanford Health quarterfinals appearance at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Cleary had four games with 30 or more points on the 2018-19 season.

The NSIC had four players earn placement on the D2CCA All-Central Region teams. Bruggeman and Davis were both D2CCA All-Central Region First Team picks, while Cleary and Trevon Evans of University of Sioux Falls were both D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team selections.

The Central Region consists of 42 men’s basketball teams from the Northern Sun (16 teams), Mid-America (14 teams) and Great American (12 teams) conferences. In all, nine teams were represented with Northwest Missouri State garnering two selections. Joey Witthus of Northwest Missouri State University was selected as the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year. Witthus transferred from NSIC foe Minnesota State University.

FIRST TEAM

Joey Witthus, Northwest Missouri State

Gage Davis, St. Cloud State

Kevin Buckingham, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Ryan Bruggeman, Southwest Minnesota State

Cam Martin, Missouri Southern State

SECOND TEAM

Harrison Cleary, Minnesota Crookston

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Trevon Evans, Sioux Falls

Jhonathan Dunn, Southern Nazarene

Javion Blake, Washburn