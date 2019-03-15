The Montevideo Thund­er Hawks boys basketball team is excited to announce that they will be holding their very first Alumni Basketball Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday, April 20, at the MHS gym.

Former Montevideo basketball players are encouraged to sign up for what will surely be a very fun-filled day of basketball and memories.

Thunder Hawks boys basketball head coach Derek Webb said: “Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the purchase of a shooting machine for the basketball program. It’s also a way to bring former and current basketball players together again. I’d love to create a fun event that does both of those things; an event that gives back and also brings former players together for some fun!”

Games will be 5-on-5, full court, so be prepared for a good workout. Especially if it’s been awhile since you’ve seen some court time!

“How many teams and what time it will start will be decided the week before the tournament to allow ample time for teams to sign up,” said Webb. Interested individuals or teams can sign up by contacting dwebb@montevideoschools.org as soon as possible.

