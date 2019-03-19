The Crookston Pirates baseball team began their season with their first official practice on Monday, March 18. In the 2018 season, the Pirates finished 3-16, 1-12 Section 8AA and lost in the first round of the postseason to eventual section champ, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. After graduating six seniors a year ago, Crookston enters the 2019 year with no seniors on their roster.

