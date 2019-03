See results and images of the six Crookston teams who competed in their home basketball tournament.

Crookston hosted their annual CYBA Tournament. Here are the results from the six girls teams.

7th Grade Girls - 2nd Place (3-1)

8th Grade Girls - 3rd Place (2-1)

3rd Grade Girls - 6th Place (1-2)

4th Grade Girls - 8th Place (0-3)

6th Grade Girls - 8th Place (1-2)

5th Grade Girls - 10th Place (0-3)