Join University of Minnesota Crookston and Chancellor Holz-Clause as UMN Crookston sends off 16 Hunt Seat Team members to the IHSA Zone 7 Hunter Seat Championships Friday, April 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the Prairie Lounge.

Students, faculty and staff interested in chalking up the sidewalks and cheering on the team as they enter the Prairie Lounge are welcome.

Wearing maroon and gold is encouraged and pompons will be available for use to cheer on the team.

This competition is the stepping stone to IHSA Nationals.

Riders that will be actively participating in the championships include: Mazie Pini, Selena Young, Kayley Melton, Morgan Schelske, Taylor Barlage, Katherine Buttolph, Katie Orth, Rebecca Eichhorn and Anna Woidyla. Riders attending but not participating include: Rachel Johnson, Sarah Cartier, Gabrielle Waagen, Amanda Olson, Sierra Coons, Emma Howey and Brittney Myers.

The IHSA Zone 7 Hunter Seat Championship will be held at Cliffwood Farm in McHenry, Ill. on April 7.