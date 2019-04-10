The epic conclusion to an adventurous weekend.

Somehow I knew the last day of this incredible Final Four weekend would not leave me disappointed. From picking up my credentials on Thursday to an overtime national championship thriller, any future Final Fours I attend have some serious competition.



Not one of the 72,062 people in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium expected a lopsided score for the final game of the season. Even when Virginia led by 10 in the first half and maintained a multi-possession lead in the second. The Cavaliers led for 29:14, but those pesky Red Raiders of Texas Tech used double-digit scoring from five different players to hang around and eventually force overtime.



Talk about an all-around, well-played game. Both teams shot over 40% from the field, Virginia hit 46% of their shots from behind the arc, the game saw only 19 turnovers, five total missed free throws and clutch shot after clutch shot.



Kyle Guy (Jr. G) earned Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, and deservedly so, but the hero of this championship game has to go to De’Andre Hunter (R-So. G). While Guy played all 45 minutes, Hunter came in right behind the junior with 44:19. Hunter also knocked down the game-tying three with 12 seconds to go in regulation to even give the Cavaliers a shot in overtime.



Three Virginia players combined for 10 of the team’s 11 three-pointers. Hunter went 4-for-5 from three, Guy finished at 4-for-9 and Ty Jerome (Jr. G) hit 2-of-6.



Hunter and Guy led the team in scoring with 27 and 24, respectively, but Jerome shined in other aspects collecting six rebounds and eight assists along with his 16 points. One of those assists came on Hunter’s equalizing trey in the final seconds of the second half.



Finding a reason for why Texas Tech lost proves difficult. Perhaps it was scoring only 11 points off Virginia’s 11 turnovers. Maybe it stemmed from getting outscored 16-9 on second-chance points. Matt Mooney (Sr. G), who put up 22 against Michigan State in the semifinals game, went into the locker room at halftime with just two points. The Red Raiders threw everything they could at Virginia, but the Cavaliers refused to flinch.



Virginia is truly a tournament-tested team. This is a team that got blown out by 16-seeded UMBC a year ago. Demolished. In this tournament, no win came easily. Virginia trailed Gardner-Webb by double digits in the Round of 64. In the Sweet 16, they escaped a hot Oregon team. They needed a last-second floater to fall in regulation before eventually downing Purdue in the Elite 8. If one call goes Auburn’s way at the end of the Final Four contest, season over. And now, they get to hoist their first ever NCAA Championship Trophy.



Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett probably grew tired of answering questions about the UMBC game. Now, he can rest a little easier. Referencing the UMBC loss, Bennett said in the postgame press conference, “Yeah, I mean, you have scars, right? You have a scar, and it reminds you of that, but it's a memory. Does it go away completely? No, I wish it wouldn't have happened in some ways. Now I say, well, it bought us a ticket here. So be it.”



Scary part about Virginia is, not a single senior exists among their starting five. Perhaps they could lose Hunter to the NBA Draft, but if no one goes pro, this same championship-winning team returns in full force.



This brings me to the end of my Final Four journey. I said in Day 1’s recap this would be one to remember. My ability to predict the future persists. After all, I did pick Virginia to win it all in my bracket.



From stepping on the court, to attending press conferences and, of course, the games, this professional experience is unlike any other I have received in my journalistic career. I have a feeling that statement is going to stand for a little while.