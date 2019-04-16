See info on the camps and how to register here.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball program will again offer camp options this summer. The Golden Eagles will host a Junior Eagle Day Camp from June 10-13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and an Offensive Skills Day Camp from June 17-20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The camps will be held at the University of Minnesota Crookston Wellness Center this year due to the remodeling of Lysaker Gymnasium, which will include new bleachers and a refurbished floor.

The Golden Eagles have run five seasons of camps. Last season, the camps brought in 89 campers.

The Junior Eagle Day Camp will be for boys and girls grades 1-6 with each camper receiving a t-shirt and a camp ball. On the last day, all campers will receive a pizza party. The Offensive Skills Day Camp for boys and girls for grades 5-12. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a camp ball. On the last day, all campers for the Offensive Skills Camp will also receive a pizza party.

The camp will develop campers skills through drill work, contests, and games. They will receive instruction and interaction with coaching staff and players.

The cost is $60 per camper. If you have any questions contact Assistant Coach Bryan Beamish at 218-281-8431 or bbeamish@crk.umn.edu. You can fill out the attached registration form and send form and payment to:



UMC Basketball

142 Sports Center

2900 University Ave.

Crookston, MN

56716