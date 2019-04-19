Crookston falls to 0-3.

CROOKSTON - The Crookston Pirates fared better against Bemidji this time around as opposed to their 7-0 loss to the Lumberjacks to open the season. The first doubles team of Blake Fee (Sr.) and Logan Wardner (Sr.) won their match as did Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.) in second doubles, but Bemidji handled the remaining five contests winning all in two sets for a 5-2 victory.

For Nick Garmen, Fee and Wardner, the wins serve as their first of the season. Jack Garmen picked up his second overall win and first in a doubles match.

Neither of the Crookston wins came easily. Fee and Wardner won the first set 6-1, Si Hess (Jr.) and Michael Dickinson (So.) of Bemidji rallied for a 6-3 win and the Pirate pair finished off the match with a 10-2 tiebreaker victory.

The Garmens’ match followed a similar pattern except, in this match, the Bemidji pair, Ben Hess (Jr.) and Kolden Michalicek (Jr.), took an early lead on a 6-4 set one win. The Garmens stormed back taking the second set 6-1, and finished off the win 10-3 in the tiebreaking set.

The Pirates fall to 0-3 on the season and will have a week off before they take on Detroit Lakes in Crookston on Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.



Other Matches



First Singles

Spencer Konecne (Sr.) (Bem.) def. Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) (Crox) 6-1, 6-1



Second Singles

Louis Saxton (Jr.) (Bem.) def. Mason LaPlante (Sr.) (Crox) 6-2, 6-3



Third Singles

Logan Jensen (So.) (Bem.) def. Logan Schultz (Sr.) (Crox) 6-2, 6-3



Fourth Singles

Logan Mitchell (Bem.) def. Logan Johnson (Sr.) (Crox) 6-2, 6-0



Third Doubles

Eric Guida (Jr.)/Quincy Wilson (Jr.) (Bem.) def. Robert Janorschke (Sr.)/Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.) (Crox) 6-1, 6-4

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.