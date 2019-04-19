On Monday, the Saints traveled to Butterfield in a de-facto home game against St. Peter. The rival Saints opened up a two-run lead in the first inning off Derrick Halvorson.

The St. James starter would eventually settle down, blanking St. Peter through the fourth inning. St. James tacked on their lone run of the bottom of the fourth on a Carter Jones single.

St. Peter tagged Halvorson for two more runs in the fifth, before blowing the game open with four runs in the sixth and tacking on two more in the seventh.

St. James was limited to just four hits on the evening, while St. Peter finished with 14.

Following the 10-1 loss to St. Peter on Monday in Butterfield, the St. James Saints returned to their true home field in Veterans Field and were promptly shutout by the Fairmont Cardinals 6-0.

Fairmont, coming off a 30-0 victory against Waseca on Monday, got off to a quick start against the Saints.

Kobe Mohwinkel hit the leadoff batter Zach Soelter, who later scored on a sacrifice fly.

St. James threatened in the bottom half, but couldn’t manage to score Logan Carlson from second base with one out. Starting pitcher Joey Flohrs struck out Mohwinkel and Jacob Brey in succession to escape the inning unharmed.

In the bottom of the second, Carter Jones was stranded on second base, as Flohrs managed to punchout Derrick Halvorson, halting the St. James rally in its tracks.

The score remained 1-0 through the third, before a four-run fourth inning by Fairmont gave the Cardinals some breathing room.

An error by Carter Jones in right field allowed the leadoff hitter of the inning, Cale Steuber, to advance to third. Mohwinkel then walked the bases loaded. With the bases full and no outs, Nick Eversman ripped a double down the right field line, plating two runs. A sacrifice fly allowed Dalen Keltgen to score. Eversman came around to score on a single by Jack Hested.

Mohwinkel closed the inning with a strikeout, but not before the lead ballooned to 5-0.

“They’re a very good hitting team,” said head coach Landis Froehling. “I thought we had a chance to win the game today. They only scored six runs. If we get a couple of clutch hits here and there it’s a whole different game.”

Fairmont put on the final tally on a double and subsequent error by Zac Ringnell, scoring Eversman. Flohrs earned the victory for Fairmont, going 5.0 innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. Kobe Mohwinkel was tagged with the loss, giving up six runs over 5.0 innings of work. Carter Jones was the lone offensive bright spot for St. James, going 3/3 with a double.

“Carter has really gotten it going,” said Froehling. “He’s hitting it solid. He’s definitely one guy that’s hitting the ball. Other guys are struggling. I moved him up a little bit, but I think I have to move him up again. He’s proved it.”

Over their last three games, St. James has scored just four runs.

“We have to shake some things up,” said Froehling. “We’re stuck in a rut and we’re swinging at pitches above our head and watching the next one go right down the middle. We just don’t have great discipline right now.”

Froehling would not mention, outside of Carter Jones, which changes would be made to jumpstart the offense.