ST. PAUL, Minn.-- The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team was looking to end an 11-game win streak against the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul.

The Golden Bears used timely hitting in game one and a dominant performance from start to finish to finish off the Saturday sweep. The Golden Bears won game one 7-5 and game two 14-4.

With the sweep, the Golden Bears improve to 26-18 (13-11 NSIC). The Golden Eagles fall to 13-35 (2-22 NSIC).

Game One

In game one, the Golden Eagles got off to exactly the start they wanted as Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B, Prior Lake, Minn.) drove in Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) with a double to left field to put the maroon and gold up 1-0.

The Golden Bears wouldn’t take long to answer right back as CSP would score three runs in the bottom half of the opening frame to lead 3-1.

After both teams would put up zeroes in the second inning, the Golden Eagles would answer right back with a Bjorge RBI on a groundout to the CSP that scored Hannah Macias for the second time in three innings. Another senior would join the party as Maggie Morales (Sr., 3B, Tuscon, Ariz.) would rip a single right back where it came from that scored Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.) to knot the game up at three.

The Golden Eagles would eventually take a 4-3 lead on Darian Pancirov’s (Fr., P/UT., Las Vegas, Nev.) first career homerun as a Golden Eagle.

After the Golden Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Mika Rodriguez (Jr., SS, Laveen, Ariz.) hit her seventh homerun of the season to tie the game 5-5.

The Golden Bears would score the final two runs of the game, to defeat the Golden Eagles 7-5 in game one of the Saturday doubleheader.

Paige Pitlick (Jr., P, Jordan, Minn.) earned the starts and gave up three runs on five hits, while striking out two in 1.1 innings of work. Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa) came in for relief of Pitlick and went 4.2 innings while giving up four runs on six hits while striking out three. Jones picks up the loss in the game, to drop to 2-7 on the season.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles collected 11 hits on the day, including big games from Pula and Bjorge, who each collected three knocks on the day. Bjorge also had two RBI’s on the day. Rodriguez, Morales, Pancirov, Haley Strachan (Sr., OF, Phoenix, Ariz.) and Allison Martinson (Fr., C, Grafton, N.D.) each collected a hit on the day.

Game Two

In game two, the Golden Bears jumped out to six run lead, by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and from there, they wouldn’t look back.

CSP would score the next four runs to eventually lead 10-0 after two innings.

Rodriguez would hit her second homerun of the day and eighth of the season, this time, a two-run shot to cut the Golden Bear lead to 10-2.

Minnesota Crookston would cut the lead to 11-4, but the Golden Bears would hit a three-run homerun to end the game in the fifth inning, due to a 10-run rule.

Taylor Graven (So., P, Greene, Iowa) earned the start and struggled, by giving up nine runs, all earned on 10 hits, while striking out two in 2.1 innings. Pancirov came in for relief of Graven and gave up five runs on five hits in 1.2 innings of work.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles had four hits in game two. Strachan had two hits, while Hannah Macias and Rodriguez each had one hit.

The Golden Eagles will be back in action for a midweek doubleheader against the Beavers of Minot State Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.