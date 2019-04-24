Blake Fee and Robert Janorschke picked up the only Pirate win.

The Crookston Pirates dropped their fourth straight dual to open the season losing, this time, to Minnewaska 6-1.

“It’s a rough go so far,” Pirates Head Coach Cody Brekken said. “This one was a tough one to swallow. This team we kind of know as the same as far as talent level as us. It kind of came down to our mental preparation and readiness.”

In this young season, the Pirates (0-4) have yet to amass three individual wins in any one of their four duals.

The only win came from the first doubles team of Blake Fee (Sr.) and Robert Janorschke (Sr.), who handled the pair of Calvin Hoffman and Zack Evans by a final of 6-4, 6-3.

Minnewaska swept the four singles matches, all in two sets, and defeated the Crookston teams in the second and third doubles teams, also in two sets.

“We’re a super senior-heavy team,” Brekken said. “They all understand the expectations, and that’s kind of a blessing and a curse at the same time. They can mitigate themselves in practice, but at the same time, they kind of all have their own opinions, and they’re all hard-headed in some scenarios. I expect a spark from any one of those seniors.”

The Pirates now return home for a dual against Detroit Lakes on Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.



Other Matches

First Singles

Tate Reichmann def. Nick Garmen (Sr.) 6-1, 6-4

Second Singles

Evan Palmer def. Jack Garmen (Fr.) 6-1, 6-4

Third Singles

Sam Peters def. Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) 6-4, 6-0

Fourth Singles

Gannon Walsh def. Logan Johnson (Sr.) 6-1, 6-2

Second Doubles

Nathan Gallagher/Damon Uhde def. Mason LaPlante (Sr.)/Logan Schultz (Sr.) 6-2, 6-1

Third Doubles

Cade Fier/Nik Van Dyke def. Dilon Owens (Sr.)/Mason Owens (Fr.) 6-4, 6-1

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.