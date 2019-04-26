Crookston falls to 0-5.

CROOKSTON - As far as 6-1 losses go, Crookston’s to Detroit Lakes serves as one of the more encouraging. The Pirates won only one match but took four of the losses into a third set.

“We lose 1-6 to an equal section opponent and to Minnewaska two days ago 1-6, but the play was hand over fist different today than it was back then,” Pirates Head Coach Cody Brekken said. “They played much tougher today. We just need to find ways to close matches when we’re ahead. When we’re down and not playing well, kind of dig ourselves out of that.

The lone win came from Nick Garmen (Sr.) in first singles where he made quick work of Braeden Wimmer (So.) 6-0, 6-1.

It is Garmen’s second win of the season and first in a singles match.

“It’s a good momentum-booster,” Brekken said. “You want your top guy getting some of those matches and building some confidence in a victory like that. It was good to see Nick play some good tennis today and take care of business.”

Of the four matches that made it to a third set, the Pirates claimed the first set in two.

Jack Garmen (Fr.) did so in second singles where he won set one 7-5 against Trey Seebold (Sr.). Seebold rallied to take set number two 6-4 and completed the victory with a 6-4 win in the deciding frame.

In third doubles, Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.) and Logan Johnson (Sr.) gained an advantage on a 6-4 win but dropped the remaining two 6-2 and 6-3 to Tommy Fritz (So.) and Will Stowman (Sr.).

“I was impressed at three doubles with Chris Kazmierczak and Logan Johnson,” Brekken said. “We need to turn these three-setters into victories, but I saw good things from a lot of people today.”

Crookston (0-5) has still yet to earn three individual wins in any of their matches, but Brekken thinks this loss helps them move in the right direction.

“It’s good to get these,” Brekken said. “Almost two and a half hours some of these matches went. It’s good for the kids to see that length.”

The Pirates will stay at home for their next dual against Moorhead on Tuesday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m.



Other Matches

Third Singles

Sam Spry (Sr.) def. Mason LaPlante (Sr.) 6-0, 6-1



Fourth Singles

Austin Miller (So.) def. Logan Schultz (Sr.) 6-3, 6-0



First Doubles

Gabe Hanninen (Jr.)/Nate Cihak (Fr.) def. Blake Fee (Sr.)/Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1



Second Doubles

Caden Smith (Jr.)/Jordan Fields def. Dilon Owens (Sr.)/Robert Janorschke (Sr.) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

