This week's Pirates of the Week are Gavin Salem, Jasmin Hanson, Catherine Tiedemann, Trey Christopherson, Katherine Geist, Jaden Lubarski, Nick Garmen and Blake Fee.

Baseball

Gavin Salem - Jr. IF



Head Coach Mitch Bakken says, “Pirate baseball has several who could be Player of the Week. But when you hit your first home run of your career, you get moved to the top. All of Gavin Salem's at-bats against Bagley were quality at-bats. He was rewarded with a big two-run home run. He also played solid at first base. As Gavin gets used to being an everyday player, he will get better and better as the season goes on.”



Softball

Jasmin Hanson - Jr. P/CF



Head Coach Robbe Nessler says, “Jasmin is a junior captain with lots of varsity experience, and she leads us in numerous categories. She has thrown two very strong complete games for us in the circle, and also leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage. When she is not pitching, she can be trusted to play great defense. She is a leader in the dugout as well. Jasmin also hit a home run in our game versus East Grand Forks.”



Girls’ Golf

Catherine Tiedemann - So.



Head Coach Jeff Perreault says, “After a one year hiatus, we are happy to have Catherine back out for golf. She led the Pirates at the Bemidji Invitational at Town and Country Club by firing an impressive 90. She is a gifted athlete and brings a fantastic attitude to the course every day.”



Boys’ Golf

Trey Christopherson - Sr.



Head Coach Steve Kofoed says, “Trey has been the Pirates' low score in the first two tournaments. In DL, Trey shot an eight over par 72. In Walker, Trey was Co-Medalist on a cold, windy day with a nine over par 81. Trey has done a great job of being able to string together a group of holes where he is playing good golf. If Trey can improve on his play in May, he will position himself as a favorite to make the State Tournament in Jordan.”



Girls’ Track/Field

Katherine Geist - Jr.



Head Coach Amy Boll says, “Katherine has been on varsity since she was in seventh grade. Katherine has been breaking and setting school records indoor and outdoor all season long. She is a very talented young lady. She works hard and has a good attitude. I am proud of you; keep up the hard work and dedication. Great job, Katherine.”



Boys’ Track/Field

Jaden Lubarski - Sr.



Head Coach Wayne Folkers says, “Jaden has been with our team since he was a seventh grader. He has grown into a very good leader for our team and is a good competitor. I look forward to him competing for a spot to state.”



Boys’ Tennis

Nick Garmen - Sr.

Blake Fee - Sr.



Head Coach Cody Brekken says, “Nick has been the consistent No. 1 singles player for the last two years. Nick hustles around, hits consistent and accurate ground strokes and uses every corner of the court. His 6-0,6-1 win last week displayed that. Blake defeated Minnewaska at No. 1 doubles last week 6-4, 6-3. He has a big serve, strong ground stroke and can be very menacing at the net in doubles play.”

