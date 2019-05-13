Crookston beat Grand Rapids 4-3 and lost to Bemidji 7-0.

Last time out, the Crookston Pirates notched their first win of the 2019 season. In the ensuing triangular, the Pirates (2-10) tallied yet another win in a split against Grand Rapids and Bemidji in Bemidji.

"What I like is being able to stay mentally tough and play throughout the duration of the match," Pirates Head Coach Cody Brekken said. "Earlier in the year, we weren't quite doing that. If we ever fell down, we'd get mad, give up or get frustrated."

Grand Rapids W 4-3

The Pirates won three of four singles matches and took the No. 1 doubles match to earn their second 4-3 victory of the season.

Fee, Tanner Janorschke and Owens all disposed of their opponents in two sets to get the advantage in the singles category. Blake Fee (Sr. No. 2 Singles) downed Easton Young (Fr.) 6-4, 7-6(4), Tanner Janorschke (Sr. No. 3 Singles) emerged victorious over Alex Frimanslund (8th Grade) 6-0, 6-1 and Mason Owens (Fr. No. 4 Singles) beat Zach Lagergren (Fr.) 6-0, 7-6(4).

"It's good to see different players in different spots get wins for us in those areas," Brekken said. "That was huge."

Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.) teamed up to win the only doubles match for the Pirates. Against Luc Dulong (8th Grade) and Wyatt Simonson (So.), the Garmens swept the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-0.

"We're looking at typically a one singles player [Nick], who spends the bulk of his time running around and wearing his arm out," Brekken said. "It's good to get him to play some doubles a bit. It's his senior year, and he gets to play with his brother, so that's kind of fun for him."

Other Matches

No. 1 Singles

Matt Frimanslund (Sr.) def. Logan Wardner (Sr.) 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Doubles

David Chandler (Sr.)/Grant Henrichsen (Sr.) def. Robert Janorschke (Sr.)/Mason LaPlante (Sr.) 5-7, 7-6(4), 10-5

No. 3 Doubles

Ben Johnson (Sr.)/Ben Ries (Sr.) def. Evan Christensen (Fr.)/Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.) 6-4, 6-2

Bemidji L 7-0

Crookston's biggest fight came out of Owens in No. 4 Singles. The freshman, who won his first singles match last week against East Grand Forks, took Drew Osmundson (Sr.) to three sets before falling 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

"[Mason] was pretty shy about [singles] at first, but he's a ninth grader, and the reality is I'm losing 11 of these guys next year," Brekken said. "Good to get him acclimated now. We'll need some more of these single-type players."

Other Matches

No. 1 Singles

Spencer Konecne (Sr.) def. Nick Garmen (Sr.) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Singles

Louis Saxton (Jr.) def. Mason LaPlante (Sr.) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Singles

Quincy Wilson (Jr.) def. Jack Garmen (Fr.) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 Doubles

Ben Hess (Jr.)/Wyatt Harrom (Jr.) def. Logan Wardner (Sr.)/Blake Fee (Sr.) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Doubles

Si Hess (Jr.)/Michael Dickinson (So.) def. Tanner Janorschke (Sr.)/Robert Janorschke (Sr.) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Doubles

Eric Guida (Jr.)/Logan Jensen (So.) def. Logan Johnson (Sr.)/Evan Christensen (Fr.) 6-3, 6-2

Crookston returns to the courts on Tuesday, May 14 for a triangular in East Grand Forks. They will take on EGF at 12 p.m. and Fergus Falls at 1:30 p.m.

