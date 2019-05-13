Agenda item at Long Range Planning Committee spurred by the current level of activities given the continued pattern of declining enrollment.

The school district's Long Range Planning Committee will meet in the district office conference room at CHS at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. On the agenda is a discussion about the future of Pirate extra-curricular activities given the continuing trend of declining enrollment.

Enter via door #10 on the east side of the high school. If enough people attend, Superintendent Jeremy Olson says the meeting will be moved to the CHS media center.

There was some confusion about the date and time of the meeting, and Olson told the Times Monday that due to scheduling conflicts it had been moved to Tuesday at 5 p.m.