The weather turned cool once the clouds came over for Tuesday’s Section 5A True Team track meet in Montevideo, but the competition was hot.

The weather turned cool once the clouds came over for Tuesday’s Section 5A True Team track meet in Montevideo, but the competition was hot.

The Thunder Hawks boys team put together an impressive performance, placing second against some very tough competition.

Morris Area/Chokio- Alberta placed first with 465.5 points, Monte had 441, Holdingford had 407.5 to round out the top three spots in the men’s rankings.

The Minnewaska Lakers won the girls championship, followed by Paynesville in second, and Holdingford in third. Montevideo placed sixth out of nine teams.

The Thunder Hawks boys team has a chance of moving on to the State True Team Meet, pending the results of a virtual meet with all of the other section second place finishers in the state. The results of that virtual meet will not be know until next week.

The State True Team meet will be held on May 18, at Stillwater High School.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!