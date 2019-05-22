The Pirates drop to 3-9.

The bats of East Grand Forks proved too formidable, and the Green Wave handled the Crookston Pirates in 18-2 and 9-3 wins.



Game 1 L 18-2

EGF plated 15 runs in the first three innings while the Pirates mustered only three hits.

Gavin Salem (Jr. 1B) led off the fourth with a double and eventually came around to score on a groundout from Walker Winjum (Jr. 2B).

Back-to-back doubles in the fifth by Joe Doda (Jr. DH) and Jacob Miller (So. RF/P) scored Crookston’s second run of the game, but the Pirates failed and lost 18-2 in five innings.



Game 2 L 9-3

The Green Wave batted through their order in the bottom half of the first and scored five in the process. One more in the second and three in the third combined for a 9-0 lead.

Crookston put together their best at-bats in the seventh which led to three runs.

Gunner Gunderson (Fr. CF) and Miller reached on singles, and Doda cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple. Brady Butt delivered the fourth hit of the inning on a double to score Doda, but the scoring stopped there as EGF closed out the 9-3 victory.

The Pirates (3-9) and are scheduled to play again on Wednesday, May 22 against Thief River Falls at 3:30 p.m.

Crookston 0 0 0 1 1 2 7 4 East Grand Forks 3 4 8 3 X 18 12 2 Crookston 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 8 5 East Grand Forks 5 1 3 0 0 0 X 9 8 0

