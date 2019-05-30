Last Thursday, St. James senior Lucas Doll ran the table in the Section 1A singles tournament, qualifying for the state singles tournament.

Doll first defeated fellow senior Nolan Morrey of Rochester Lourdes High School 6-0, 6-4. Doll then knocked off freshman Vern Johnson of Blue Earth Area, 6-1, 6-3.

In the semifinal, the #1 seeded Doll beat Ethan Humble 6-2, 6-0, advancing to the section final to face #3 Ian Modjeski.

Modjeski challenged Doll in the first set before the Saints’ senior captain prevailed 7-5. In the second set, Doll fended off Modjeski again, defeating the Cotter High School sophomore 6-3.

St. James junior Benji Foss also participated in the singles tournament, defeating Jack Barke of Blue Earth Area 6-0, 6-0, before falling to Modjeski in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

In the doubles tournament, Landon Hoppe teamed up with Sawyer Evans to knock-off Parker Kienitz and James Greer from Blue Earth Area, 7-6, 6-3.

Hoppe and Evans were then upended by Waseca’s Jordane Kouba-Priebe and Jacob Butterfield in three sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Seniors Trey Witcraft and Josue Solorzano were defeated in the first round of the doubles tournament by Jerry Yang and Tony Wan of Cotter High School, 6-3, 6-3.

Doll begins his march for a state championship on Thursday, June 6th at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center.