The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball program announced the addition of Aidan Evans (F/C, 6-8 205, Sioux Falls, S.D./Roosevelt H.S.) to a National Letter of Intent. Evans is the seventh signee for the Golden Eagles during the current recruiting cycle. He joins; Ebrima Jassey Demba (G/F, 6-7 200, Birmingham, England/Monroe College (N.Y.), Reed Miller (G/F, 6-6 205, Appleton, Wis./Kimberly H.S.), Zac Olson (G/F, 6-5 225, Waterville, Minn./Lake Region State College), Tyrese Shines (G, 6-3 190, LaGrange, Ill./Lyons Township H.S.), Quintin Winterfeldt (G, 6-4 195, Waupun, Wis./Waupun H.S.), and Hunter Yutrzenka (G, 6-3 185, Argyle, Minn./Stephen-Argyle Central H.S.).

“I’m pleased to welcome Aidan to the Golden Eagle basketball family,” said Head Coach Dan Weisse. “I was really impressed with Aidan and his family on his visit. Aidan will provide our team some depth in the post. I feel like he will continue to keep getting better year in and year out. Aidan’s size, matched with his shooting ability will be a great fit for what we are looking for. Aidan will have to put on some weight and hit the weight room, but his commitment to be the best player he can be, his commitment to his teammates, and his mindset will serve him well. I am looking forward to watching him grow as a person and a player.”

Evans shows a commitment from Coach Weisse to find the best talent in the Midwest region, a focus he has had since taking the program over in 2014. Evans is the only player on the roster from South Dakota. The Golden Eagles also have Minnesota-natives Hunter Yutrzenka (G, 6-3 185, Argyle, Minn./Stephen-Argyle Central H.S.), Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G, Savage, Minn.), and Zac Olson (R-So., G/F, Waterville, Minn.). In addition, the Golden Eagles have four players from Wisconsin, one from North Dakota, one from Michigan, one from Illinois, and one from Iowa. That accounts for 12 of 14 student-athletes on the roster who are originally from the Midwest region.

Evans will add competition and depth to the post, joining Javier Nicolau (Sr., F/C, Castellon, Spain), and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F/C, La Crosse, Wis.). Evans also has a great inside-out ability that he brings to the big position, with his ability to shoot the basketball.

Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on the best season in program history, as they ended with an over .500 record for the first time ever going 17-16. Their 9-13 mark in conference play was the best all-time. In addition, the Golden Eagles win over Augustana University, the 2016 NCAA Division II National Champion, was the first win in school history in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament. The Golden Eagles played in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., eventually losing to Winona State University.



The Golden Eagles return several key pieces, including Malcolm Cohen (Sr., G/F, Detroit, Mich.), Nicolau, and Sitzmann. Minnesota Crookston also brings back the program's All-Time leading scorer in Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.), who led the nation in free throw percentage for the second-straight year. He is a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick. In addition, he was a D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team pick, as well as an ABCA All-District Second team selection. Cleary is third all-time in NSIC history in scoring. He has amassed over 2,000 points in his career. Minnesota Crookston also brings back Ben Juhl (Jr., G, Clive, Iowa), and Johnson who were key players on the 2018-19 team.



Evans helped Sioux Falls Roosevelt H.S. to the State Tournament Consolation Championship during the 2018-19 season. He played his senior year for Sioux Falls Roosevelt H.S., after moving to Sioux Falls, S.D., from Austin, Texas. Prior to moving, Evans competed for James Bowie H.S., in Austin, Texas. Sioux Falls, S.D., is the hometown of his father Jeff Evans. Evans played AAU basketball for Urban ASAK Elite in the summer of 2018. He helped his AAU team to the George McClellan Invitational title in 2018. Evans helped Sioux Falls Roosevelt H.S., to a No. 5 ranking in the state. Evans had 17 points in a win over Mitchell H.S. He had 11 points in a State Tournament game against Sioux Falls O’Gorman H.S. Evans is ranked 16th in the Prep Hoops Dakotas Top 150. He is the second ranked player over 6-5. He was selected for a post-season all-star game.

He is the son of Jeff and Yasmin Evans. Evans was born Feb. 10, 2001. He is undecided on his major. His grandparents Doug and Gloria Evans created a pioneering family exercise program called “Fun & Fitness” that aired on KELO-TV in Sioux Falls from 1961-71. It was seen all over South Dakota and large parts of North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Doug Evans is a member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. His mother Yasmin is originally from Guyana. He has two brothers and one sister. His sister is originally from China, and his younger brother is originally from Ethiopia.