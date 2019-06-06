St. James junior Troy Parulski continued his fantastic junior track and field season on Saturday, punching his ticket to the state meet, after placing first in the 3200M run.

Parulski came across the finish line at 9:56.71, being the only runner to finish the event under the 10:00 plateau.

“It was a crazy feeling,” said Parulski. “It was insane. I didn’t expect to win it, I was just gunning for that two spot but it was a really cool feeling to come out on top of all those really good athletes."

Parulski will be the only Saint represented at this year’s state track meet.

“My mentality going in to state is to just put myself out there and see what I can do. I have nothing to lose.”

While Parulski is trying to stay level-headed prior to the state meet, he admits there will be nerves once he approaches the starting line.

“There’s always some nerves but that’s with any race,” said Parulski. “I have no idea what to expect when I walk up to that starting line.”

Other participants in the section meet included:

Gustavo de Paula Silva, 9th in the prelims for the 100M dash: 12.43

Cole Durheim, 10th in the 200M dash prelims: 24.41

Austin Knickrehm, 12th in the 200M dash prelims: 24.61

Alfredo Carreon, 16th in the 200M dash prelims: 26.22

Mauricio Vite, 9th in the 1600M run: 5:00.85

Nick Friesen, 14th in the 300M hurdles: 46.19

Boys 4x800M dash relay, 4th: 8:31.48

Logan Carlson, 13th in the triple jump: 38-01.50

Korryn Karau, 10th in the 400M dash: 1:04.91

Hannah Loewen, 10th in the 800M run: 2:34.71

Paola Acevedo, 4th in the 3200M run: 12:00.46

Korryn Karau, 9th in the long jump: 15-06.75.