UMN Crookston picked up its first win in two seasons in 2018.

The University of Minnesota Crookston football program has officially announced their 2019 football schedule. The Golden Eagles will play 11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) games, including six home games at Ed Widseth Field, and five road tilts.

“It is always nice to open the season at home, especially when it is against one of our biggest rivals,” said Head Coach Mark Dufner. “In addition, three of our biggest rivalry games are at home this year and will take place during the first four weeks of the season. Overall, we will have more games at hoem than on the road which our guys will be excited about.”

Minnesota Crookston officially lifts the lid on the 2019 season Thursday, Sept. 5 as the Golden Eagles kick off Midco Sports Network’s “NSIC Thursday Night Football Game of the Week” coverage for the 2019 season. Minnesota Crookston will host Minnesota State University Moorhead in the “Red River Valley Showdown” as they battle for the State Farm Traveling Trophy with a 7:05 p.m. kickoff from Ed Widseth Field. MidcoSN is 622 (HD) and 26 (SD) for people with Midco cable.

The Golden Eagles are looking for their first win in the series since Oct. 19, 2013. MSU Moorhead is coming off an 8-4 season in 2018 and a berth in the Mineral Water Bowl. The Dragons are in their ninth year under 2018 NSIC Coach of the Year Steve Laqua.

Minnesota Crookston will then hit the road Saturday, Sept. 14 as they take on St. Cloud State University at 6 p.m., at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies are in their 12th season under the leadership of Scott Underwood. St. Cloud State posted a 7-4 mark on the 2018 slate.

The Golden Eagles return home Saturday, Sept. 21 for the “Hub Cap Game” against Bemidji State University with a 12 p.m. kickoff from Ed Widseth Field. Minnesota Crookston will look to reclaim the hub cap for the first time since Oct. 5, 2013. Bemidji State is in their third season under Brent Bolte. The Beavers went 7-4 during the 2018 campaign.

Minnesota Crookston remains at home Saturday, Sept. 28 for their Homecoming tilt with Minot State University, which will have a 12 p.m. kickoff at Ed Widseth Field. Minnesota Crookston will look to build off their win over the Beavers 29-21 at Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, N.D., during the 2018 season. Minot State is in their third season under Head Coach Mike Aldrich.

The Golden Eagles return to the highway Saturday, Oct. 5, as they trek to Wayne, Neb., to take on Wayne State College at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are in their 15th season under Head Coach Dan McLaughlin. The Wildcats posted a 3-8 record during the 2018 season.

Minnesota Crookston returns to Ed Widseth Field Saturday, Oct. 12, for a 12 p.m. kickoff against University of Sioux Falls. The game will also be Youth Football Day at Ed Widseth Field. The Cougars went 7-4 during the 2018 season. Sioux Falls is in their third season under Head Coach Jon Anderson.

The next week, the Golden Eagles will make the long trip to Fayette, Iowa Saturday, Oct. 19 to face Upper Iowa University at 3 p.m. The Peacocks are in their 11th season under Head Coach Tom Shea. Upper Iowa went 3-8 during the 2018 slate.

Minnesota Crookston returns to the Red River Valley for the following week, as they take on Minnesota State University Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field. The game will be the Tackle Cancer tilt for Minnesota Crookston. The Mavericks went 13-1 on the 2018 season, losing in the NCAA Division II semifinals. Minnesota State is in their 11th season under Head Coach Todd Hoffner.

The Golden Eagles will head to Duluth, Minn., Saturday, Nov. 2 to take on University of Minnesota Duluth. The kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m. Minnesota Duluth went 11-1 on the 2018 slate. The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Bulldogs are in their seventh season under Head Coach Curt Wiese.

Minnesota Crookston will play Senior Day Saturday, Nov. 9 against Northern State University with kickoff at 12 p.m., at Ed Widseth Field. Northern State went 4-7 on the 2018 slate. The Wolves are in their 10th year under Head Coach Tom Dosch.

The Golden Eagles will conclude the 2019 season Saturday, Nov. 16 on the road in Bismarck, N.D., against University of Mary at 2 p.m. The Marauders went 1-10 last season. UMary is in their second season with Craig Bagnell as head coach.

Minnesota Crookston is in their third season under Head Coach Mark Dufner going into the 2019 season. The Golden Eagles made a step in the right direction with their first win in two seasons. Minnesota Crookston is set to return several key players as they look to build on last season. The Golden Eagles return both quarterbacks from last season in Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas), and Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Michigan). In addition, Minnesota Crookston brings back wide receiver Andy Groebner (So., WR, Andover, Minn.), who had an outstanding freshman season with 33 catches for 601 yards and three touchdowns. Jonattan Mudd (Sr., WR, Gardena, Calif.) also returns after tallying 23 grabs for 279 yards. On the offensive line, the Golden Eagles return seven players with starting experience.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles are anchored by Will Cross (R-Jr., LB, Turtle Lake, Wis.), who returns after missing last season due to injury. Cross had 79 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2017. Anchoring the back of the defense is Trevor Long, Jr. (R-Sr., DB, Brooklyn Park, Minn.), who tallied 79 tackles with one tackle for loss. Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.) had a strong debut last season with 77 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. On the defensive line, the Golden Eagles are anchored by Joe Warner (Sr., DL, St. Louis Park, Minn.), Ben Branscom (R-Jr., DL, Woodbury, Minn.), and Skyler Quinn (R-Jr., DL, Evansville, Minn.), who all return from last season.