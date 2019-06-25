Thunder Hawks senior golfer Seth Olson’s high school career came to a close with a 19th place finish at the Minnesota State Golf Tournament last Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11 and 12.

Olson has been the Hawks top golfer for the past several years, and he earned a trip to this year’s state tournament by placing fifth in the Section 3AA championship at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo.

The top three individual finishers at the state tournament were: 1st place- Cecil Belisle, Redwing, who shot a 75-69-143; 2nd place- Ben Warren, Hill Murray 73-72-145; and 3rd place- Carter Doose, St. Peter, 74-74-148,

Olson’s first day total of 74 put him in the top three going into the second day of competition on Wednesday, when he shot an 82 for a total score of 74-82-156.

